Collector inspects sanitation

Bhimavaram: WestGodavari district Collector Chadalawada Nagarani inspected sanitation management on main roads and commercial areas in the town for about two hours on Friday morning. She warned owners that action would be taken if garbage was thrown on the roads, in front of commercial complexes, hotels and roadside stalls.

Everyone was advised to set up dustbins and throw the garbage in them and hand them over to the municipal staff when they arrive. She said that the State government is spending crores of rupees on sanitation management and will not tolerate garbage being thrown as they please. She instructed the Municipal Commissioner to take a photo wherever garbage is found and impose a penalty.

Since the district is famous for its aqua sector, many people come and go to Bhimavaram. They claim that the town is a clean town, so everyone should work responsibly to maintain sanitation. If garbage is dumped, drains will be clogged and rainwater will accumulate on the roads, creating inconvenience for public transport. In addition, she warned that they will have to suffer from seasonal diseases.

Later, the Collector made a surprise inspection of Anna Canteen located near RTC bus stand and expressed satisfaction after tasting the food items. She warned the canteen managers to keep the surroundings cleaner during the rainy season, as there is a possibility of many diseases spreading due to mosquitoes and flies.

She advised them to keep the wash area and floor clean from time to time. She warned that there will be frequent surprise inspections and that action will be taken if there is negligence towards sanitation.

Municipal Commissioner K Ramachandra Reddy, Assistant Commissioner A Rambabu, MHO R Somasekhar, sanitary inspectors, and others were present on this occasion.