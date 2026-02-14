Collector inspects Shivaratri arrangements

Guntur: Guntur district Collector A Thameem Ansariya on Friday inspected arrangements at Sri Balakoteswara Swamy Temple located at Vadlamudi (Quarry) in Chebrolu mandal of Guntur district on Friday.

As a large number of devotees are expected to visit the temple for Maha Shivaratri, she thoroughly examined general queue lines, special darshan and VIP queue lines, vehicle parking facilities, preparation and distribution of prasadam, and the locations identified for medical camps. She directed officials to ensure that devotees have a peaceful and hassle-free darshan.

The Collector emphasised making comprehensive and foolproof arrangements with utmost priority to devotees’ safety and security. She directed that adequate queue lines, heavy barricading, and CCTV cameras should be arranged based on the anticipated crowd. She also instructed that proper shading be provided in queue lines and that a systematic plan be implemented to facilitate smooth darshan during peak rush hours.

She directed officials to ensure safe drinking water facilities and to distribute prasadam only after proper quality checks. She also instructed that signboards be installed at appropriate places and that a public address system be arranged to provide continuous announcements to devotees. A control room should be set up for monitoring CCTV cameras.

Thameem Ansariya further directed that sanitation staff should be deployed for continuous cleanliness, and adequate toilets should be arranged based on the crowd. She instructed officials to take stringent measures to prevent stampedes, pushing incidents, or any untoward situations, and to ensure full-scale security arrangements.

Additional SP GV Ramana Murthy, DSP B Janardhan Rao, district panchayat officer BV Naga Sai Kumar, Tahsildar Sharma, temple executive officer Narasimha Rao were among those who participated.