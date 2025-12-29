Collector issues externment orders against two habitual offenders

Kurnool: The Kurnool district administration has issued externment orders against two habitual offenders, taking the total number of such cases in the district to five so far.

District Collector Dr A Siri, on Sunday passed district externment orders against Vadde Revanth Kumar and Vadde Siva Kumar, residents of Shareen Nagar under the limits of Kurnool Fourth Town Police Station, for their continued involvement in unlawful and anti-social activities.

According to the police, both the accused have a long criminal history. Revanth Kumar has been booked under Rowdy Sheet No. 387 and Siva Kumar under Rowdy Sheet No. 388 at the Fourth Town Police Station.

The duo are accused in at least five criminal cases, including murder, robbery, attempt to murder, atrocities against SC/ST communities and other serious offences.

Despite being remanded to judicial custody on several occasions, there was no change in their behaviour, and they continued to be involved in criminal activities.

Based on a detailed proposal submitted by Superintendent of Police Vikranth Patil, and after closely examining their criminal records, the District Collector issued the externment orders to maintain public peace and order.

The action was taken in the interest of safeguarding law and order and to prevent further intimidation of the public.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Vikranth Patil stated that externment orders have so far been issued against five individuals in the district — Vadde Ramanjaneyulu, Pathan Imran Khan, Vadde Tulasi Kumar, Vadde Revanth Kumar and Vadde Siva Kumar.

He warned that strict action, including externment and booking cases under the PD Act, would be taken against anyone indulging in rowdyism or activities that disturb public peace.

He also cautioned that several more names are under consideration for similar action and urged citizens to lead a lawful and peaceful life.