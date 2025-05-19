Live
Collector leads the Tiranga yatra rally march
Nandyal: District Collector G. Raja Kumari emphasized that the peace citizens enjoy is due to the sacrifices and struggles of the Indian armed forces at the nation’s borders, during a massive Litanga Yatra rally from Tekke Market Yard to Gandhi Chowk in Nandyal, held to express solidarity with the military following the successful Operation Sindhoor Vijay, launched in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Joined by Nandyal MP Dr. Byreddy Shabari and other dignitaries, the Collector described the rally as a symbol of unity in diversity and Indian nationalism, praising the courage with which the nation has progressed. She urged citizens to express gratitude to the soldiers guarding the borders and thanked all individuals and organizations who participated voluntarily.
MP Dr Byreddy Shabari, in her address, affirmed that India stands firmly on the path of righteousness and that the Indian armed forces, through Operation Sindhoor Vijay, have sent a strong and clear message to adversaries like Pakistan. She added that the retaliation against terrorists who desecrated the sacred vermilion (sindhoor) of Indian women was fittingly led by women soldiers, showcasing India’s strength and resolve. She noted that every Indian possesses the courage to track down and eliminate terrorists, regardless of where they hide in the world.
The vibrant rally reverberated with powerful slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Down with Terrorism,” and “Long Live Indian Unity,” drawing enthusiastic participation from various sections of society. Participants paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Chowk.
As part of the event, serving and retired soldiers were honored by MP Dr Byreddy Shabari and Collector Raja Kumari. Special tributes were paid to martyr Murali Naik and others who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack.