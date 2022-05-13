Collector Madhavi Latha orders millers to follow MSP guidelines

Rajamahendravarm: District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha directed that the millers should make payments to the farmers as per the support price guidelines.

She inspected Rytu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) at Kapavaram village in Kovvur zone on Friday. She said, "The government stands by the farmers by providing support price." Farmers were advised to dry the rain-fed grain and rush it to the purchasing centres. Directing the millers to cooperate in the matter of humidity at the time of purchase and equip the necessary machinery for it, the Collector warned them strict action will be taken if they are found to have deliberately deceived farmers by paying less. Later, she inspected the layout of Kapavaram. The authorities were ordered to speed up housing construction. Cement, sand and gravel are being made available for house construction.

RDO S Mallibabu and Tahsildar B Nagraj Nayak were present.