Collector Mallikarjuna inaugurates photo expo

Visakhapatnam: Youth should join the development of the country with the spirit of freedom fighters, said District Collector A Mallikarjuna

As part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme, the District Collector inaugurated a photo exhibition here on Thursday.

Organised jointly by Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation and District Information and Public Relations Department, the photo exhibition at Dwarka bus station showcases the glimpses of freedom fighters.

Speaking on the occasion, Mallikarjuna said various programmes were being organised in the district as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. People can recollect the sacrifices of many patriots by viewing the photo exhibition. Drawing inspiration from them, the youth should work hard to keep the country on the path of development, he added.

RTC Regional Manager A Appala Raju said the exhibition would continue till August 25.

RTC Executive Director C Ravi Kumar and Deputy Director of Information Department V. Maniram participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, the District Collector directed the authorities to arrange selfie points across the district, including ward secretariats, shops, establishments, industries and shopping malls. He appealed to the denizens to take selfies and upload them on social platforms and promote patriotism.

Further, a heritage rally was organised from the Collector office to beach road Hawa Mahal as a part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme. The rally was flagged off by RDO Hussain Saheb. Speaking on the occasion, the RDO said there were nine historical places in the district and there was a need to protect them.