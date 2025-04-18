Collector orders repairs to motors, transformers

Ongole: Prakasamdistrict collector A Thameem Ansariya said that negligence in resolving drinking water problems will not be tolerated. On Thursday, she conducted a special meeting with RWS officials at Prakasam Bhavan to review the status of drinking water supply across the district. Collector Ansariya instructed officials and staff to remain vigilant for the next three months. She emphasized coordinating with other necessary departments to resolve field-level issues. She ordered immediate repairs of motors and electrical transformers wherever needed, and suggested seeking cooperation from public representatives on relevant matters.

The collector stressed the importance of properly utilising local protected drinking water schemes. She warned that strict action would be taken against those responsible if she found evidence ofunnecessary water supply through tankers.

She directed that details of water supply via tankers should only be registered in the special app as prescribed by the government. She clarified that if entries are incorrectly made in Note Cam instead, the responsible officials themselves would have to pay the contractors’ bills. Collector Ansariya also warned of action against officials who behave rudely when citizens call the Call Centre or officials about drinking water problems. During the meeting, she inquired about the progress of local pipeline repair works. The meeting was attended by RWS SE Bala Sankara Rao, Public Health EE Srinivasa Sanjay, Municipal Commissioners, RWS EEs, DEEs,AEEs, and other officials.