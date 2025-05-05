Collector pays tributes to Bhagiratha

Live
District Collector Prasanthi paid rich tributes to Maharshi Bhagiratha on the occasion of his Jayanti on Sunday at district Collectorate.
Rajamahendravaram: District Collector Prasanthi paid rich tributes to Maharshi Bhagiratha on the occasion of his Jayanti on Sunday at district Collectorate. She garlanded his portrait. Speaking at the event, the Collector highlighted the nobility of Bhagiratha’s mission to bring the holy Ganga from the heavens to earth. She remarked that such a superior goal was only possible through purity of intent and unwavering effort.
The Collector emphasised that the Jayanti is being officially celebrated to draw inspiration from Bhagiratha’s life, which exemplifies perseverance and vision. From a young age, he pursued an extraordinary goal with steadfast dedication, never losing heart despite numerous challenges, and ultimately achieved success, she noted.
Drawing a philosophical comparison, she said that while a pessimistic person sees a glass as half-empty, an optimistic mind views it as half-full. Such positive thinking leads to favourable outcomes, she asserted. The collector urged everyone to cultivate a constructive mindset and take inspiration from the lives of those who have achieved great milestones.
The event was attended by District Revenue Officer T Seetharama Murthy, Tribal Welfare Officer KN Jyothi, and other officials from various departments.