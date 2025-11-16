Collector Raja Babu felicitates officials for relief efforts

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector P Raja Babu stated that any disaster can be tackled with comprehensive planning, coordination, and adequate supervision. He cited the district administration’s response during Cyclone Montha as a testament to this approach.

A certificate presentation ceremony was held at the Government Medical College Auditorium in Ongole on Saturday to honor officials and staff who worked diligently during the cyclone.

The event was attended by Collector Raja Babu, SP V Harshavardhan Raju, and Joint Collector R Gopalakrishna, who shared their experiences from the disaster response.

The Collector praised government employees for working at full capacity, which resulted in zero loss of life in the district. He said that the employees earned public appreciation and inspired their chldren, and urged them to continue the spirit in their duties. SP Harshavardhan Raju highlighted the excellent coordination between the police and revenue departments. He especially mentioned the Sub-Inspector at Kondepi who, with SDRF assistance, safely evacuated 121 tobacco workers. JC Gopalakrishna noted that the district’s capabilities were proven during this cyclone. DRO B Chinna Obulesu commended the leadership’s continuous monitoring and guidance.

Officials and staff from district, division, mandal, and village levels received certificates of appreciation. The ceremony concluded with cultural performances by children.