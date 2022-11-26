Collector Ranjith Basha urged to sensitise people on OTS scheme

Machilipatnam(Krishna District): District Collector P Ranjith Basha has asked the revenue officials to focus on the problems of Machilipatnam constituency. He held a review meeting along with Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramaih at his chamber in Machilipatnam on Friday to discuss the development and pending works of Machilipatnam constituency as well as Machilipatnam corporation. Prior to this, MLA Perni Nani had submitted a petition to the Collector pertaining to his constituency issues.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA urged the officials to hasten the works of Jagananna housing layouts and requested for providing necessary infrastructure facilities in the housing colonies as soon as possible. He also appealed to bring awareness among the public over 'Sampoorna Gruha Hakku- OTS (One Time Settlement) Scheme'.

He opined that many people do not didn't have knowledge of the OTS scheme till now and asked the officials concerned to conduct awareness programmes and make the public aware of the OTS. He said that the government is giving a good opportunity to the public in the form of OTS. Public should be informed about the benefits of the OTS scheme such as free registration and loan waivers etc.

DRO Venkateswarlu, RDO I Kishore, MRO Sunil and others attended the meeting.