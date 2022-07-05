Collector recalls Alluri's sacrifices for nation

Nandyal/Puttaparthi: Nandyal District Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon said that the sacrifices of freedom fighters should never be forgotten. The collector along with joint collector Narapureddy Mourya and others paid rich floral tributes by garlanding to the portrait of Sitarama Raju at Nandyal on Monday to mark his 125th birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, he said several great leaders have sacrificed their lives for India's freedom. "We all need to remember and should not forget their great sacrifices," he said and added Alluri Sitarama Raju was revolted against the British rulers at the tender age of 27 years and met a heroic death.

His sacrifices would never be forgotten by the people of state, said Manazir Jilani. Joint collector Narapureddy Mourya said that everyone should be inspired by the sacrifices of great leader Alluri. Though he hails from a tribal background, Alluri was a fierce warrior. The British rulers could not wink their eyes till Alluri was caught and shot to death, he said.

Alluri sacrificed his life for the sake of India to free it from the British rulers, said Mourya. She called upon the youths, students and others to be inspired by the lifestyle of tribal warrior. District Revenue Officer Pullaiah and other department officials also paid rich floral tributes to the great leader by garlanding to the photo of Alluri. Similarly, the police department also paid floral tributes to Alluri on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

In Puttaparthi, District Collector Basanth Kumar has stated that the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters of our country can never be forgotten or ignored. Alluri Sitarama Raju is an example of chivalry, determination and fearless patriotism remains in the annals of history and is worthy of emulation by the modern youth.

Participating in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of the Telugu revolutionary leader Alluri organised by the department of Tribal Welfare here on Monday, Basanth Kumar garlanded the portrait of Sitarama Raju and spoke on the occasion. He said that Alluri remained as a powerful revolutionary force and the armed struggle he carried out against the British was a unique chapter.

He believed that only an armed revolution would be the answer for India's political indipendence and he laid down his life for what he believed, he added. He waged a Guirella war against the British. He stood up for the Girijan rights when the British exploited the Girijans by looting the forest produce. He died for India's freedom in his 20s. The state government as part of the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations concluded its week long observance of celebrating India's freedom fighters.

Girijan welfare officer Mohanarao, social welfare officer Shivarangappa and BC welfare officer Nirmala Jyothi participated.