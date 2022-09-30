Collector releases postal cover on Duvvuru, Ponaka

Nellore: ZP Chairperson A Arunamma and District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu released a postal cover on popular Telugu poet Kavikokila Duvvuri Ramireddy and social worker Ponaka Kanakamma at a programme in the city on Thursday. Ponaka Kanakamma Aasaya Sadhana Samithi and Duvvuru Ramireddy Vignana Samithi have jointly organised a programme at Rebala Lakshminarasareddy Town Hall in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, ZP Chairperson Arunamma said described Kanakamma an ideal woman activist for many as she started Kasturi Devi Girls High School in the city some decades ago for improving the literacy among girl child. She said Kanakamma was instrumental in arranging Gandhi Ashram at Pallepadu. ZP Chief said Duvvuru Ramireddy topped the district in modern Telugu literature with a unique style and content and Kavikoila has become a surname to him.

District Collector Chakradhar Babu said Nellore has a great literary and cultural history and many of the poets, writers and artists won accolades across the globe. He said the administration felicitated many such stalwarts and their family members during Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations.

Nellore Postal Superintendent S Ramakrishna, treasurer of Duvvuru Ramireddy Vignana Samithi Ch Bhaskar Reddy, Ponaka Kanakamma Aasaya Samithi leaders Guduru Lakshmi, members of rice millers' association Rangaiah Naidu and Ch Penchal Reddy were present.