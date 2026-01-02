Collector Rescued After Falling into Canal During Boat Race Preparations

In preparation for the Sankranthi festival, officials are organising a large-scale boat race at Pulidindi in the Atreyapuram mandal. On Friday morning, Collector Mahesh Kumar visited the site to oversee the arrangements and to inaugurate a trial run of the competition. However, during the event, the Collector unexpectedly lost his balance and fell into the canal, causing panic among the attendees.

Fortunately, expert swimmers present at the scene quickly sprang into action, rescuing the Collector from the water and assisting him into another boat. Officials and local residents expressed their relief as a potential disaster was averted due to the timely intervention of the swimmers. The Collector is reported to be safe following the incident.