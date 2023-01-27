Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar takes part in R-Day celebrations

Srikakulam: District Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar took part in 74th Republic Day and hoisted National Flag in Srikakulam on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the collector said government is committed for development of people of all sectors in the district.

He explained about various development works like Vamsadhara reservoir project, kidney diseases research center at Palasa, integrated water project at Uddanam area will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 750 crore, Proposed Bhavanapadu seaport, proposed cold storages and fishing jetties etc., He also explained about transparent system adopted in discharge of welfare schemes to eligible without political intervention.

New system is implemented to procure paddy from farmers to prevent middlemen role and also anomalies. He lauded services of village and ward level secretariats. Collector informed about ongoing irrigation projects, YSR Jagananna colonies etc., Collector along with superintendent of police, G R Radhika and other officials felicitated family members of freedom fighters. Various departments arranged stalls and displayed Shakatams and explained about their schemes and activities.