Collector stresses on new Kendriya Vidyalaya in Dhone

Nandyal: District Collector G Rajakumari has directed Kendriya Vidyalaya authorities to initiate necessary measures for starting a new Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Dhone town from the current academic year. On Saturday, the Collector inspected the government ITI College premises in Dhone, which has been identified for temporary accommodation until a permanent campus is constructed.

Following the approval for setting up the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Dhone, the Collector instructed the KV Principal to ensure arrangements are made to commence classes from this academic session. Since the permanent school building is still under construction, the government ITI College buildings will temporarily host the school. During her inspection, the Collector reviewed the availability of essential infrastructure such as classrooms, toilets, drinking water, and other facilities, and advised concerned officials to make the necessary provisions promptly.

Additionally, the Collector inspected a 9.5-acre land parcel identified for the permanent Kendriya Vidyalaya campus on the outskirts of Dhone town. She instructed Transco officials to initiate the removal of electric poles and service wires from the site to facilitate construction.

Infrastructure Development in Dorapalli Gutta Housing Colony

Later, the Collector visited Dorapalli Gutta, a suburban area of Dhone, where a housing colony is under development. Of the 1,554 sanctioned houses, 766 have already been completed and handed over to beneficiaries, according to a briefing by the Housing AE (Assistant Engineer). The Collector was informed that due to the colony’s location on a hillock, there have been difficulties in ensuring drinking water supply and road connectivity.

To address these challenges, the Collector instructed the Municipal Commissioner to lay pipelines under the Water Grid scheme to ensure a permanent water supply. She also emphasized the need to improve road connectivity, electricity, and other essential infrastructure, encouraging remaining beneficiaries to come forward and complete the construction of their homes. The Collector directed Housing Department engineers to expedite these works and ensure all basic amenities are provided at the earliest.

The Collector was accompanied by Dhone RDO Narasimhulu, Municipal Commissioner Prasad Goud, Tahsildar Nagamani, District Educational Officer Janardhan Reddy, Deputy DEO Sudhakar Reddy, Housing DE Krishna Reddy, and other officials during the inspection.