Collector stresses on protection of girls’ rights

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya inaugurated a candlelight rally from the Government General Hospital to Nellore Bus Stand Centre here on Monday as part of the week-long celebrations for International Women’s Day. About 1,000 women and nursing college students participated in the rally organized by the Women Development and Child Welfare Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said everyone is responsible for protecting girls’ rights and ensuring they grow up freely. She said that programmes with different themes are being conducted throughout the district each day as part of the week-long International Women’s Day celebrations.

She explained that this candlelight rally was organised to raise public awareness for making the Prakasam district a ‘child marriage-free district.’

The collector advised parents not to marry off their daughters until they reach at least 18 years of age and instead focus on their education. She called upon every girl to take a pledge not to enter into child marriage. The Collector also stated that the district administration is paying special attention to protecting the health and rights of girls.

The programme included participation by ICDS Project Director Hena Sujan, several CDPOs, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, ANMs, and representatives from voluntary organisations.