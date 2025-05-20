Collector unveils Rs 4,215 cr credit plan

Parvatipuram: Collector A Shyam Prasad has released the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) 2025–26 for Parvathipuram Manyam district, with an outlay of Rs 4,215.30 crore. The PLP 2025–26, prepared by NABARD, was launched during a District Industrial Promotion Committee meeting held at the Collectorate on Monday.

The plan outlines the district’s credit potential and strategies for inclusive rural development. It aims to enhance credit flow to priority sectors, bridge infrastructure gaps, and promote climate-resilient and sustainable agricultural practices.

Agriculture is the predominant activity in the district, with two-thirds of the workforce engaged in farming. About 79% of the farmers are marginal, and the average landholding is 0.75 hectares. Major crops in the district include Paddy (0.75 lakh ha), Maize (0.11 lakh ha), and Cotton (0.10 lakh ha). Of the total credit potential of Rs 4,215.30 crore, Rs 3,316.04 crore is allocated to agriculture, including infrastructure and allied activities.

MSMEs have been allocated Rs 386.69 crore, and the housing sector Rs 221.40 crore. NABARD District Development Officer Dinesh Kumar Reddy stated that under the 2023–24 action plan, the district achieved a Credit-Deposit Ratio of 168%. Over 3.2 lakh PMJDY accounts were opened, and non-performing assets were brought down to 1.6%. District Revenue Officer K. Hemalata, DPO T. Kondala Rao, District Industries Officer Karunakar, and Lead Bank Manager Vijaya Swarup attended the meeting.