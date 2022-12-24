Collector Venugopal flags off Swachh Survekshan rally

Guntur: District collector Venugopal Reddy urged the people to take part in developing Guntur city as Swachh Guntur. He flagged off Swachh Survekshan rally with the students of various schools and corporators on Friday. The rally which started at collectorate reached Naz Centre in which MLC Lella Appi Reddy, mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, MLA Maddali Giridhar, in-charge commissioner Peddi Roja were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector stressed on involvement of people in keeping Guntur city as Swachh city. He appreciated the students for participating in the rally and recalled that the GMC has distributed three dustbins to every house. He urged the residents to segregate dry and wet waste and give it to the sanitary workers to collect the waste at their doorsteps.

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said that the GMC has taken steps to create awareness on Clean Guntur and added that ward secretaries and volunteers are conducting the campaign on clean Guntur. MLC Lella Appi Reddy said clean Guntur should be the aim of every person in Guntur city and urged the commercial organisations to keep dustbins.

MLA Maddali Giridhar Rao administered the oath at Naz Centre to participants.

In-charge commissioner Peddy Roja, Deputy Mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Babu, Sk Sajila, deputy commissioners B Srinivasa Rao, T Venkata Krishnaiah, city planner Murthy were present.