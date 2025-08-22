Collector visits flood-hit areas

Eluru: Eluru district collector K Vetriselvi and joint collector P Dhatri Reddy conducted an inspection of the flood-affected areas in Velairupadu on Thursday. They visited Chigurumamidi village in Velairupadu mandal and personally enquired about the problems faced by flood victims.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Vetriselvi urged the public to remain highly cautious due to the Godavari flood situation. She advised fishermen, farmers, and cattle herders to avoid entering low-lying areas and take proper safety measures.

The Collector informed that the Godavari water level at Bhadrachalam has reached 51.90ft, and it is expected to take 24 hours for this water to reach the borders of Eluru district. In view of the increasing severity of the floods, relief efforts have been intensified in Velairupadu and Kukkunoor mandals.

She stated that Velairupadu mandal consists of 23 inhabited areas, many of which have been completely cut off from the outside world due to the flooding. However, the administration is ensuring that essential supplies and daily necessities are being delivered to these areas.

Flood-affected villagers have requested the collector to provide vegetables by Friday. A rehabilitation center has been set up at the R&R Colony in Kukkunoor, where 150 families have been relocated and provided with all necessary facilities and supplies.

As a precautionary measure, power supply has been temporarily suspended in severely flood affected areas. The administration will begin supply of drinking water via tankers from Friday to villages which are cut off due to the floods.

The Collector added that, based on feedback from local residents, relief operations are being carried out effectively. In view of the potential for outbreak of deseases during floods, ASHA workers are being deployed to provide basic medical care, and essential medicines are being distributed. Medical officers from PHCs have also been made available in these areas.

She further mentioned that residents from the flood-affected villages of Kommu Gudem and Lachhu Gudem in Kukkunoor mandal have been relocated to Dacharam relief camp using tractors. In Kukkunoor mandal, six residential areas across three villages have been completely cut off due to the Godavari floods. Similarly, in Velairupadu mandal, 13 residential areas across 23 villages are disconnected from the outside world.

In total, 3,690 families have been affected by the floods that include 1,222 families in Kukkunoor mandal and 2,468 families in Velairupadu mandal. Jangareddygudem RDO M.V. Ramana, DSP Venkateswara Rao and the officials from fisheries, revenue and panchayat raj and others accompanied the collector.