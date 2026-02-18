Collector visits Penukonda sheep farm

Penukonda (Sri Sathya Sai dist): District Collector A Shyam Prasad on Tuesday visited the Government Sheep Farm at Penukonda and reviewed its functioning, infrastructure and land utilisation.

During the inspection, the Collector enquired about the total extent of the farm, the present livestock strength and whether modern or scientific breeding and management practices are being implemented. He also sought details on the year of establishment of the sheep farm and its original objectives.

Officials briefed him on the total land area under the farm and the extent of land that had been allocated for the establishment of the Medical College and MIG colonies.

The Collector directed the concerned departments to ensure that the remaining land under the sheep farm is protected from encroachment and utilised effectively for livestock development. Emphasising the need for long-term sustainability, Shyam Prasad suggested exploring silviculture initiatives to increase tree cover within the farm premises.

He instructed officials to examine the feasibility of expanding green cover and adopting measures that would enhance ecological balance and provide better grazing and environmental conditions for the livestock.

The Collector also asked authorities to study the possibility of constructing check dams under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to improve water conservation within the farm area. He directed officials to prepare a detailed report on the potential benefits and implementation strategy for such works.

Further, he stressed the importance of installing protective fencing around the sheep farm to prevent encroachments and ensure the safety of the livestock and infrastructure. He asked the concerned departments to examine the proposal and submit necessary estimates at the earliest. District Veterinary Officer Dr N Shubhadasu, Dr. Kanthamma, Deputy Director of the Sheep Farm (Penukonda), Dr. Nagendra, Veterinary Officer, Gangadhar, and Penukonda tahsildar Swati participated in the inspection and review meeting.

The visit focused on strengthening livestock infrastructure, promoting scientific practices and safeguarding government land for sustained agricultural and animal husbandry development in the district.