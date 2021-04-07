Collector Vivek Yadav inspects vaccination drive in ward secretariat

Guntur: District collector Vivek Yadav, Joint Collector P Prasanti and Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu visited ward secretariat No 77 at Krishnababu Colony, ward secretariat No106 at Nayee Brahmana Colony here on Wednesday and examined Covid-19 vaccination to the above 45-years of age group.

Vivek Yadav directed the officials at ward secretariats to make necessary arrangements for persons coming for vaccination. He examined registration and vaccination process at the secretariats. He directed them to keep the persons who got vaccinated a few minutes in observation and instructed to test their blood pressure and pulse for some time. He suggested officials to start vaccination at 7 am as old age persons are also coming along with above 45 years of age persons to the ward secretariats.

The officials were told to identify above 45years of age group people in their cluster and allot slot to get vaccination. He instructed the Municipal and Medical and Health Departments officials to make Covid vaccination programme a success.

DMHO Dr J Yasmin, district immunisation officer Dr Chukka Ratna Manmohan were among those present.