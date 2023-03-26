Collectorate lacks protected drinking water facility

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): People express concern over lack of drinking water facility and a waiting hall at the Collectorate here. They also complain over lack of bus facility to go to the Collectorate which is located at a distance of over 10 km from Rajamahendravaram city. Rajahmundry division of East Godavari district and Kovvur division of West Godavari district were merged in EG district after the reorganisation of districts. It has 18 mandals and about 300 villages. Immediately after the formation of new districts, in a rush to start new Collectorates, there were allegations that provision of facilities and infrastructure were neglected.





In regard to East Godavari Collectorate, the National Academy of Construction (NAC) building has been allocated temporarily for the establishment of the Collectorate. The NAC has not been allotted another building. Hence, NAC is also continuing in some rooms in the Collectorate itself. NAC classes are being held in four rooms on the right side even as people enter the Collectorate. There is no protected drinking water facility at the Collectorate. They bring mineral water in cans from time to time.





People who go to the Collectorate for their needs are complaining over lack of facilities for visitors. Nanaji, an unemployed person, points out that the Collectorate is located on the highway, but there is no bus facility. It is located at a distance of over 10 km from Rajamahendravaram city. He pointed out that they were operating a free bus service only for the Spandana programme and during the other days there is no transport facility. There is no parking facility at the Collectorate except for four or five cars. The rest of the cars, two-wheelers and visitors' vehicles have to be parked outside.





When contacted by The Hans India, a senior official commented that the situation would improve soon. He said that facilities were being improved gradually at the new office. All the employees are working as a family to provide better services to the people. That is why everyone is cooperating despite the difficulties, said the official. As reviews, meetings, and video-conferences are regularly held by State-level officials, the district officials of all departments must be available at the collectorate. That is why it is natural that the chambers of district heads of all departments should be located in the Collectorate.





But that is not the case now. In the erstwhile East Godavari district, the offices of heads of all the departments were at one place. Now there is no space at the Collectorate to set up offices of the most important officials. With this, the higher officials of many departments are coming from outside to attend meetings. Only the Collectorate chamber, Joint Collector's Office, video-conference room, Spandana meeting hall, DRO Office, and ministerial staff area are located at the main building of the Collectorate. Some of the offices are in the adjacent Youth Training Centre (YTC) building, and some are housed at the Tribal Co-operative Society office building. Officials are still searching for suitable buildings to set up other offices.