Collector’s directive on aqua zone registration

Amalapuram: Konaseema district collector Mahesh Kumar has directed Fisheries department staff to complete the registration process for aqua and non-aqua zones, as well as freshwater and brackish water ponds by the end of this month. On Saturday, the collector chaired a meeting with Fisheries department assistants at the Collectorate, where he provided a presentation to raise awareness on the procedures for the online registration process.

During the meeting, the collector said that there are ponds spread across 48,387 acres in the district. He instructed the preparation of a special application form for the registration of aqua zone ponds, which should include details such as farmer information, pond area, survey number, land ownership details, age, Aadhaar, and mobile number. He also advised holding meetings with village and mandal level committees to gather feedback on any objections to the registration of aqua zone lands.

He stated that these details for aqua zone ponds must be registered through the e-Fisheries department portal and with the help of village fisheries assistants. For freshwater ponds, he directed that notices be issued with a five-day deadline announced at the Panchayat, and that the ponds be regularised in the aqua zone by September 27 and subsequently in the non-aqua zone. For brackish water applications, he ordered that they be submitted through the relevant portal starting from the 24th. He also urged Revenue department officials to fully cooperate with the Fisheries department to complete the process. He stressed that the registration process must be completed by the end of the month under all circumstances.