Command Control Room for Baba centenary celebrations inaugurated

Puttaparthi: In view of the upcoming Sri Sathya Sai Baba centenary celebrations, district SP V Ratna, IPS, inaugurated a state-of-the-art Command Control Room at the district police headquarters in Puttaparthi on Thursday.

The new facility, equipped with advanced technology, aims to strengthen law and order, improve surveillance, and ensure foolproof security arrangements during the festivities.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Ratna said the initiative was made possible with the support of the state DGP, DIG, and government approval, along with partnership from Trump Shoe Industry.

She emphasized that CCTV surveillance would play a crucial role in crime prevention and monitoring criminal movements across the district. A media center has also been set up within the premises. Currently, 2,700 cameras are operational across the district, with sub-control rooms already functioning in Kadiri, Hindupur, and Madakasira.

An additional 345 matrix cameras have been installed at the district headquarters, while new sub-control rooms will soon be established in Penukonda, Dharmavaram, and Puttaparthi.

The SP inspected the Dial 100 and 112 desks, interacting with staff on handling emergency calls and ensuring quick responses.

She noted that women’s helpline calls and other emergency services would be monitored 24/7 from the control room.

Senior police officials, including DSP Vijay Kumar, DSP Adinarayana (Women’s PS), DSP Srinivasulu (AR), and other officers from RI, CI, SI, IT, and AR wings, were present at the inauguration.