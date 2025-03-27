Commercial taxes dept to collect professional tax

Vijayawada: Jointcommissioner of commercial taxes S Prashant Kumar has informed that the department will collect the professional tax in the limits of the Vijayawada municipal Corporation.

He said the state government has issued orders to collect the professional tax from April 1 onwards in Vijayawada. Speaking to media on Wednesday, the joint commissioner said the employees, self employed persons and traders have to pay the professional tax as per the prescribed norms. He said traders, whose turnover is more than Rs 10 lakh and paying the GST have to pay the professional tax.

He further said workers and employees who are working in the commercial establishments, industries and other work places and drawing salary of more than Rs 15,000 have to pay the professional tax. He asked the professional tax payers to log in into the website https://myprofessionaltax.apct.gov.in/ptax related to the income by the end of March 2025.