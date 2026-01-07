‘Seetha Payanam’ makers come with energetic song ‘Assalu Cinema’

Sri Ram Films International has officially stepped up promotions for its upcoming pan-India film Seetha Payanam, a cinematic spectacle directed by multi-talented Action King Arjun. Featuring an impressive ensemble cast, the film stars Aishwarya Arjun, Niranjan, Sathyaraj, Prakash Raj, and Kovai Sarala in pivotal roles. Action King Arjun himself will be seen in a special appearance, while Kannada superstar and his nephew, ‘Action Prince’ Dhruva Sarja, adds star power with a special cameo.

The latest highlight from the film is the release of the energetic song “Assalu Cinema,” which has been unveiled to enthusiastic responses. The foot-tapping number is composed by Melody King Anup Rubens, with lyrics penned by acclaimed lyricist Chandrabose. Lending her soulful voice to the track is Shreya Ghoshal, whose vocals elevate the song’s appeal. The song prominently showcases Aishwarya Arjun’s screen presence and glamour, set against Anup Rubens’ vibrant and catchy composition, making it a visual and musical treat.

Seetha Payanam is gearing up for a grand pan-India theatrical release on February 14, targeting audiences across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi markets. The film promises a rich cinematic experience backed by a strong technical crew. Cinematography is handled by G. Balamurugan, while Dr. Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues. Editing duties are overseen by Ayoob Khan, and the art direction team includes Mohan B. Carey, Shiva Kamesh D, and CH Krishna.

With a star-studded cast, energetic music, and a multi-language release plan, Seetha Payanam is shaping up to be a notable Valentine’s Day release across India.