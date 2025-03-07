Committed to curb PDS rice smuggling: Manohar

Vijayawada: Minister for civil supplies Nadendla Manohar said that 9,664 persons were arrested for smug-gling 76,854 tonnes of PDS rice during 2019 to 2024. He said criminal cases were filed against them. He alleged that organised mafia had carried out PDS business during the previous YSRCP government.

Giving reply to the questions raised by members in Legislative Assembly on Thursday, the min-ister said while the YSRCP government seized 76,854 tonne rice in five years term, the NDA coalition government seized 60,000 metric tonnes of rice in six months and filed criminal cas-es and used PD Act against the accused. He said 512 vehicles were also seized.

The minister said that in Kakinada, 50,000 metric tonne rice was seized, including 25,386 met-ric tonne PDS rice and cases registered against 13 agencies.

The minister said new ration cards will be issued using QR code and CC cameras will be set up at godowns using artificial intelligence to curb the menace of smuggling of PDS rice. A soft-ware was developed for continuous monitoring at 122 civil supplies godowns in the state. He said packed fine rice will be supplied o schools and government hostels from May.