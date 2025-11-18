Complaint filed against fake TTD letters in health min’s name

Vijayawada: Persona assistant of health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav lodged a police complaints to NTR district police commissioner on Monday after discovering that fake Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) letters were being issued in the name of the minister.

The issue came to light when several victims approached the minister’s office, reporting that fraudulent letters, purportedly from the Minister, were being circulated for the past few days.

The PA of the minister, acting on this information, submitted a formal complaint to police commissioner S V Rajasekhar Babu, urging him to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. The complaint highlighted concerns that the fake TTD letters were being misused to exploit unsuspecting individuals.

Upon receiving the complaint, commissioner Rajasekhar Babu confirmed that a case would be registered, and a thorough investigation would be conducted to identify those responsible for issuing the fake letters.

He also issued a public warning, advising people to remain cautious and not fall for such fraudulent activities.

The commissioner further urged victims of the scam to come forward and report their cases to the authorities to aid in the investigation.