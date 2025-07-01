Complete beautification works at Tirupati’s water tanks: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has directed officials to expedite the beautification and restoration works of several water tanks across Tirupati city, emphasising their importance for improving local water resources.

Speaking at a review meeting held on Monday at the Collector’s chamber, the Collector, along with Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, Trainee Collector Sandeep Raghu Vanshi, DWMA PD Srinivasa Prasad, and other officials, assessed the progress of various tank restoration works.

The Collector stressed that the beautification of tanks is crucial for water conservation and rejuvenation. He called for the swift completion of pending works, particularly at Daminedu, Peruru, Avilala Ramakka Cheruvu, Thukivaka Venkatapuram, Velamandyam Vinayaka Sagar, Pan Cheruvu, Gollavani Gunta, and Koramenugunta tanks.

Highlighting progress under the Smart City initiative, Dr Venkateswar noted that development works at Vinayaka Sagar and Gollavani Gunta tanks have already been completed. He instructed officials to prepare detailed plans for the remaining tanks. Special focus was given to Koramenugunta tank, where walking tracks and plantation works are to be completed at the earliest.

Irrigation SE Venkata Prasad, TUDA SE Krishna Reddy, EE Ravindranath, and DPO Suseela Devi and others attended the meeting.