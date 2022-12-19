Complete construction of houses by month-end: Collector

Puttaparthi: District Collector Basanth Kumar asked beneficiaries to complete the construction of their houses by the end of the month.

Participating at a review meeting soon after visiting the housing layout in Chennekothapalle here on Sunday, Basanth Kumar asked beneficiaries to focus on the completion of houses under Jagananna housing scheme. As many as 255 houses had been sanctioned in the colony. Under options 1&2, 152 houses and under option 3, about 103 houses have been sanctioned. Houses under roof level should be completed by the end of next week. Even power connections should be installed by next Wednesday followed by installation of tap connections.

Out of 2,641 houses sanctioned in CK Palle, only 1,645 houses had been grounded. Remaining houses should also be grounded, he said. Mapping should be completed for the new 1,047 houses sanctioned and registrations should be completed. In all, 170 houses have reached RC level and these should be completed in a week's time. These should be uploaded online. While 137 houses have reached roof level, these should reach top level by the end of the month. As many as 449 houses have reached basement level. These houses must reach roof level at the earliest, he said. Collector Basanth Kumar had earlier interacted with the beneficiaries in the colony. Housing project director Chandramouli Reddy and other engineering staff participated.