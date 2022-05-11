Complete e-SHRAM registration within a week: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu directed the officials to complete registration of labourers under e-SHRAM scheme within a week. He conducted a review meeting with the officials on Tuesday and said there are around 7.84 lakh unorganised workers in the district.

The Collector said unorganised labourers faced severe troubles due to the Covid situation and the Union and State governments have enrolled them.

Out of 7.84 lakh unorganised workers, 1.69 lakh have so far been registered. The remaining 6.15 lakh workers should be registered within a week, the Collector directed. For all these labourers, the Union government pays Rs 2 lakh of insurance under PM Suraksha Bima Yojana and people aged between 16 and 59 are eligible under the scheme, he said.