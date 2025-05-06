Complete health care vehicles for children launched

Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi launched two comprehensive health care vehicles for children here on Monday. District Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Coordination Officer Dr Pal Satish Kumar and District Medical and Health Officer Dr R Malini were present.

Collector Vetri Selvi said that as part of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), the state government has taken this initiative for the complete health protection of children. It will also help raise awareness about children’s health. Children identified by primary health centres will be provided with medicare. The two vehicles have been provided to the Eluru Government General Hospital and Jangareddygudem Area Hospital to provide free services to the district children with disabilities.

Children with birth defects in the district are taken free of cost from the primary health centre to the Eluru Government Hospital and Jangareddygudem Area Hospital, treated there, and then returned to the primary health centre by using these vehicles. She said that everyone should make good use of these vehicles. The Collector also instructed the District Medical and Health Department Officer to coordinate with the Child Welfare Department and make arrangements so that everyone can receive treatment.

NTR Arogyasri District Coordinator Dr Rajiv, ICDS Project Director P Sarada, RBSK District Programme Officer K Narendra Krishna, District Manager Boppana Naresh and others participated in the programme.