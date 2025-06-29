Complete pending development works

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya directed the officials concerned to take required steps for completing the ongoing development works within the corporation limits.

Along with the engineering, health, revenue and town planning officials, she visited Vinayaka Sagar on Saturday and directed the officials to speed up the pending works, including swimming pool, glow garden works, to make them available to people.

She inspected sanitation, drainage reconstruction works in Korlagunta area and directed the officials to complete it as early as possible, which are causing inconvenience to the residents.

The officials were instructed to prepare plans for completing development works in these areas.

The civic chief ordered the officials concerned to make alternate arrangements to check traffic congestion, after receiving more complaints regarding traffic jam near Lakshmipuram circle and Mango market.

SE Syam Sundar, ME Gomati, DE Ramana, Health Officer Yuva Anvesh Reddy, ACP Balaji, Sanitary Supervisor Sumati were present.