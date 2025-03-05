Concentrate on eye diseases in rural areas: DMHO

Srikakulam: District medical and health officer (DMHO) T V Bala Murali Krishna directed ophthalmic officials to concentrate on eye related diseases in rural areas and create awareness among people on their prevention.

He reviewed conducting of eye camps with the ophthalmic officials and staff at district medical and health office here on Tuesday.

He asked the ophthalmic officials to visit villages through the primary health centres (PHC) concerned and refer the patients to government general hospitals at district headquarters for operations and treatment, etc., based on the need.

Bala Murali Krishna also asked the officials to collect details of students from all the schools across the district and provide early treatment to children who are suffering from eye diseases.