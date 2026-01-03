Concerted efforts needed to make Kurnool top

Kurnool: Kurnool Municipal Corporation Commissioner P Vishwanath has called for concerted efforts to position Kurnool among the top cities in the country in terms of cleanliness, stressing that public cooperation is key to achieving this goal. On Friday, the Commissioner chaired a review meeting at his residence office to assess the implementation of the latest Swachh Survekshan guidelines and the progress of sanitation-related programmes across the city.

Addressing sanitation officials and staff, the Commissioner urged them to work with greater commitment and efficiency to further improve urban cleanliness. He directed that the newly issued Swachh Survekshan guidelines and procedures be implemented effectively at the field level. He also emphasized the need for coordinated awareness initiatives in every ward, including rallies, public meetings, and outreach campaigns to sensitise citizens about cleanliness.

As part of the awareness drive, the Commissioner suggested innovative measures such as wall paintings, public address announcements, and cleanliness competitions between wards to strengthen public participation. These initiatives, he said, would help build a strong sense of responsibility among residents and create a competitive spirit to maintain hygienic surroundings throughout the city.

The Commissioner noted that achieving a clean city is not solely the responsibility of the municipal administration, but a shared duty of every citizen. He highlighted that simple practices like segregating waste at the household level and keeping public spaces clean can lead to significant positive change. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner R.G.V. Krishna, Deputy Commissioner Satish Kumar Reddy, Secretary Nagaraju, Public Health Officer Dr. Nagaprasad, DEE Pavan Reddy, Sanitation Supervisor Srinivasulu, Swachh Survekshan Coordinators Srinivas and Karthik, along with other officials.