Conduct Aadudam Andhra in grand manner: Collector

Kurnool: District Collector Dr G Srijana on Tuesday instructed the Municipal Commissioners, special officers, tahsildars and MPDOs to organise Aadudam Andhra sports events in a grand manner.



The Collector held tele-conference on Aadudam Andhra, assignment lands, election and housing with the officials on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the officials should take steps to conduct kabbadi, cricket, kho kho, volleyball and badminton events under the limits of village secretariats without fail.

The officials should ensure registration of players for sports events. Zilla Parishad chief executive officer was ordered to upload the acknowledgements online pertaining to the material kits that have been dispatched to the secretariats as a token of receipt.

The Collector expressed dissatisfaction over the fewer registrations of players at Nandavaram, Chippagiri, Devanakonda, Mantralayam, Kowthalam, Kallur, C Belagal, Halaharvi, Adoni Rural, Gonegandla, Veldurthy, Krishnagiri, Kodumur, Aspari, Holaghnda, Peddakadabur, Kosigi, Gudur, Yemmiganur, Adoni Urban, Maddikera, Orvakal, Alur and Tuggali mandals. She ordered the officials to register more number of players.

The pending mapping of the grounds, private and government, should be completed at the earliest.

Speaking on the assignment lands, the Collector said the tahsildars should inspect the assignment lands according to the check list. Correct the discrepancies if noted and upload to the Joint Collector login by Monday.

She said the engineering assistants have updated only 25 per cent with regard to housing and subsidies to Self-Help Groups.

Joint Collector Narapureddy Mourya, Kurnool Municipal Commissioner A Bhargava Taja, Housing Department project director Sidda Lingamurthy, ZP CEO Nasar Reddy and others participated.