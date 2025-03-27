Conduct awareness meetings on 2nd phase of re-survey: RDO

Pattikonda (Kurnool district): Pattikonda Revenue Divisio n Officer (RDO) Bharath Naik has directed officials concerned to conduct awareness meetings in villages undergoing second phase of the re-survey.

On Wednesday, he held a meeting with mandal tahsildars, mandal deputy tahsildars, mandal re-survey deputy tahsildars, divisional surveyors, mandal surveyors, and mandal revenue inspectors at RDO office.

He instructed the officials to complete ground truthing and ground validation within the stipulated time and issue 9(2) notices as part of the re-survey process. The RDO emphasised the need to conduct meetings and awareness rallies in villages, in which re-survey is being conducted. As per GO No 30, if any government land without objections has been occupied and houses or other structures were constructed, the individuals concerned must register under Regularisation Scheme – 2025 through their respective village secretariats via an online process.

RDO Bharath instructed that ration cardholders should complete their e-KYC at their respective ration dealers. Furthermore, officials were directed to resolve PGRS (Public Grievance Redressal System) applications within the deadline, ensuring proper responses.