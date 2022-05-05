Conduct Inter exams properly: Lokesh to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to take steps for conducting Intermediate examinations in a trustworthy manner.



In a letter to the CM here, Lokesh said the students suffered severe setback due to paper leaks and mass copying in the SSC examinations. The government should wake up and learn from its mistakes from the way the Class X exams were conducted.

He said that the YSRCP government's inefficiency got exposed in the faulty manner the SSC examinations had been conducted for the first time since it came to power. Due to the pandemic, the examinations were not held under rule for the first two years.

However, the teachers were being implicated in paper leak cases and arrested out of vengeance as they had participated in agitations seeking the PRC and the Old Pension Scheme. Lokesh slammed the government for fixing targets for the teachers on the one hand and, on the other hand, suspending them by holding them responsible for paper leaks.