Conduct Tiruchanoor fest akin to Tirumala’s: TTD EO

Tirupati: The annual Brahmotsavam at Tiruchanoor should be conducted on par with Tirumala Brahmotsavams, TTD EO J Syamala Rao directed the officials of various departments.

He held a review meeting over Navahnika Karthika Brahmotsavam of Sri Padmavati Ammavaru scheduled from November 28 to December 6, at the administrative building in Tirupati on Thursday.

As a part of this, the EO directed the officials concerned to take precautions regarding sanitation by coordinating with local panchayat officials. On the medical front, he said First Aid centres, ambulances with required staff must be kept ready. As a security measure, CCTV cameras should be installed at different vital places in coordination with local police.

The EO told to take steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of Anna Prasadam to all the devotees. Stressing quality in cultural programmes, he suggested to invite unique dance and bhajan troupes.

Regarding engineering works, he instructed the officials to complete whitewash, painting, flexi boards and arches at important places, arti points, barricades works on time. He also instructed to make flower exhibition by Garden wing and electrical illumination to be attractive, matching the occasion.

JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sreedhar, FACAO Balaji, CE Satyanarayana, Deputy EO PAT Govindarajan and other officers were present.