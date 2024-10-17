  • Menu
Conference on membrane processes for green environment held

International conference on Membrane Processes for Green Environment has been organised by JNTUA chemical engineering department here on Wednesday.

Anantapur: International conference on Membrane Processes for Green Environment has been organised by JNTUA chemical engineering department here on Wednesday. The three-day conference was organised In association with Indian Membrane Society, Baroda, which will be on October 17 and 18. The conference brought together experts, researchers, and industry professionals to discuss the role of membrane technologies in promoting sustainable practices. It aimed at exploring current advancements, address challenges, and identify future prospects in membrane processes for environmental applications.

Prof H Sudarsana Rao, Vice-Chancellor; Registrar Prof S Krishnaiah; Prof CN Murthy, President, Indian Membrane Society (IMS), Baroda; Dr S Sridhar, Scientist, IICT, Hyderabad; Satyajai Mayor, Managing Director, Permionics, Baroda; and others participated.

Vice-Chancellor Prof H Sudarsana Rao spoke about Importance of membranes in daily life and advised participants to take advantage on the conference for their benefit.

Prof S Krishanaiah elaborated on the importance of separation process in daily life and informed all Heads of the departments to actively organize Conferences of this sort every year. Dr S Sridhar explained about the importance of water and its impact on environment.

