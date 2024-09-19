Cong hatching conspiracy to tarnish country’s image: BJP

Nellore : BJP Kisan Morcha national vice-president Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy alleged that Congress is hatching a conspiracy to defame the prestige of the country by targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the centre point of its wicked politics.

Addressing the media at the party office here on Wednesday, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi became as the most popular and inspirable person in the world for his best performance in taking the country forward in all fronts. Unable to digest his popularity, Congress has been adopting various vulnerable methods to return to power by assassinating the PM’s character.

Criticising that Congress is meant for family rule, Suresh Reddy said the BJP-led NDA government, headed by PM Narendra Modi, is irrespective of cast, creed and family rule as 50 per cent of his Cabinet Ministers belong to BC and downtrodden communities.

The BJP leader recalled that almost all States in the country have witnessed serious terrorist activity and people trembling with fear and panic with bomb blasts during UPA regime, adding that no such situation ever occurred during NDA governments’ rule, as Modi suppressed them with an iron hand. He lauded PM Modi for saving the lives of crores of people during Corona pandemic, and also for rescuing people abroad by supplying vaccine to 60 countries that was invented in India. The BJP leader said that Kashmir would be still a burning issue if Article 370 was not abolished as it was made possible only with the dare initiation of Narendra Modi. He urged people to support the BJP to make it continue in power in coming days also.