Cong protests against gas crisis

Tirupati: Congress leaders and activists, led by former Union Minister and senior leader Chinta Mohan, staged a protest against the ongoing gas crisis, by carrying empty gas cylinders, at TTD administrative building here on Saturday.

Later speaking to the media, Chinta Mohan accused Central and State governments of failing to resolve the crisis. He claimed it stemmed from the weaknesses of certain individuals and criticised some national leaders for being distracted by unrelated issues, while ignoring public needs.

He warned that without gas, petrol, and diesel, people will face severe hardships soon, including hunger and deaths due to war impact. Stressing that no such gas shortages occurred during Congress rule, he urged governments to act immediately.