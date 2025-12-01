Congress conducts organisational strengthening drive in Kurnool

Kurnool: The Sanghatan Srijan Abhiyan undertaken by the Congress Party in Kurnool district concluded successfully, AICC Central Observer H.C. Yogesh announced on Sunday.

Speaking at a meeting held at the district Congress Office under the chairmanship of constituency coordinator Sheikh Jilani Basha, he said the district would soon receive a new District Congress Committee (DCC) president and urged leaders to work unitedly, regardless of who is appointed.

Yogesh said the initiative, guided by AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, aims to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. The team toured seven Assembly constituencies, interacting with party workers across organisational wings and receiving positive feedback.

Noting that Kurnool district has had no DCC president for the past 10 months, he stressed that the new appointment is a key opportunity to rebuild the party with renewed unity and purpose.

He urged leaders to raise issues concerning water supply, roads, drainage and education, saying strong leadership emerges from standing up for people’s problems.

Yogesh said local body elections are expected soon and called on cadres to work collectively to ensure Congress victories. Senior leaders, coordinators, district representatives and several aspirants for the DCC president post were present.