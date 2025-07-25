Congress demands fair price for sweet lime farmers

Kadapa: Kadapa District Congress Committee president N D Vijaya Jyothi has demanded the government to ensure a fair price for sweet lime (cheeni nimma kaya) farmers in the district.

Speaking to the media at the Kadapa Congress office on Thursday, she highlighted the severe price drop from Rs 50,000 to Rs 15,000 per tonne, especially affecting farmers in the Pulivendula constituency where sweet lime cultivation is predominant. She urged the government to take immediate action to stabilise prices, eliminate middlemen from the market system and directly procure produce from farmers. She also appealed for compensation to the affected farmers and prompt disbursement of payments for the sweet lime already procured.

Congress leaders including Pulivendula in-charge Dravakumar Reddy, general secretary Syed Ghouse Peer, Kamalapuram in-charge Ashok Kumar Reddy, district vice-president Sirajuddin and former State Labour Union chairman Pullayya participated in the meeting.