Congress Leaders Demand Immediate Implementation of Promised Welfare Schemes in Kadapa

Kadapa: In a press meet held at the District Congress Party office, key leaders from the Congress party expressed their concerns and demands regarding several welfare schemes that have yet to be implemented by the ruling TDP alliance. The press meet featured statements from Dr. Narreddy Tulsi Reddy, the APCC Chief Spokesperson, and Mrs. ND Vijaya Jyoti, the Congress District President.

Mrs. Vijaya Jyoti opened the conference by addressing the recent revelation of fraudulent activities linked to a supposed arbitration court in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Citing an incident involving fake court orders regarding government land, she questioned the capability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to address corruption within his home state, stating, "If they cannot catch the thief at home, how will they secure the country?"

Turning her attention to local issues, Vijaya Jyoti welcomed the recent announcement by the Andhra Pradesh government to implement the free gas cylinder scheme for women by Diwali. However, she stressed the need for the immediate rollout of the free bus travel scheme for women, which has remained unfulfilled since the TDP alliance took power.

Dr. Tulsi Reddy echoed her sentiments, highlighting the necessity for the state government to promptly enforce the unemployment benefit guarantee as laid out in the party’s election manifesto. He lamented the ongoing delay in notifications and schedules for the appointment of the APPSC Chairman, emphasizing the impact on unemployed youths.

Further critiquing the government, he remarked on the inconsistencies in welfare plans, referencing the "Anna Data Sukhi Bhava" scheme meant to support farmers. With the Kharif season concluded, he noted, "Not even 20 paise has been disbursed," expressing concerns that promises have turned into unfulfilled guarantees.

The leaders also addressed the Tatliki Vandanam scheme, designed to provide Rs 15,000 annually to every school-going student, which remains unimplemented halfway through the academic year. They urged the government for clarity on whether these promises will materialize.

Vijaya Jyoti and Tulsi Reddy reiterated the critical need for the TDP alliance to uphold their electoral commitments, dubbing the current situation as "Anna Data Dukhi Bhava" instead of the promised wellbeing for farmers. They called for immediate action on the so-called "Super 6" promises, lamenting a trend of unfulfilled pledges and a lack of accountability from the government.

The press meet was attended by various party members, including Kullayappa, Kadiri Prasad Goud, Abdul Sattar, Sirajuddin, Syed Salahuddin, Moinuddin, Subbareddy, Bullet Mabu, Syed Gauspir, Shyamalamma, and Nagaratna Goud, all pushing for action to improve the lives of citizens in Kadapa and beyond.