Agriculture Students Combine Education with Social Responsibility

  • Created On:  12 Feb 2026 7:22 PM IST
Nagar Kurnool: Students of B.Sc. (Agriculture) third year from Palem Agricultural College organized a service activity under the Social Activity Club at Bijinapally mandal. The students distributed fruits, drinking water, and refreshments for three consecutive days to swamies and devotees participating in the padayatra in front of the college premises.

Considering the intense heat, the students voluntarily took up the initiative to provide relief to the devotees and demonstrated a strong sense of social responsibility and service spirit. The swamies, devotees, and local residents appreciated the noble gesture of the students.

The faculty members stated that it is commendable for students to balance academics with social responsibility by actively participating in such service activities. The program reflected the strong commitment of Palem Agricultural College students towards community service.

