Congress leaders PCC working president Tulasi Reddy and AICC secretary Krishna Allavara demands withdrawal of Agnipath scheme

Tirupati : Senior Congress leaders including PCC working president Tulasi Reddy and AICC secretary Krishna Allavara demanded that the Centre withdraw its controversial Agnipath scheme as it is detrimental to the interests of youth aspiring to join the Armed forces.

Congress leaders organised a massive protest rally against Agnipath scheme at Nagari town which culminated into a public meeting on Monday.

Speaking at the public meeting, Tulasi Reddy and Krishna Allavara said the Modi government was spoiling future of the youth in the country in the name of Agnipath and was raking up conflicts and riots resulting in damage of government properties on a large-scale.

The two Congress leaders came down heavily on Prime Minister Modi for making the youth turn into agitators with the introduction of a ridiculous scheme instead of ensuring a bright future to them.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed for some time at Vadamalapeta toll plaza when the police detained several Congress leaders and prevented them from attending the rally. The leaders had a heated argument with police. But their attempts to join the rally turned futile. DCC president Suresh Babu, Youth Congress State president Rakesh Reddy, state general secretary D Rambhupal Reddy and others were present.