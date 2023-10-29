Congress OBC meeting in Guntur today

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Rajusaid the Congress will hold a mega OBC meeting in Guntur on Sunday to create awareness among the Backward Classes on the benefits of BC caste census to be taken up in the country and the state.

He said the empowerment of backward classes will be possible with the BC caste census.

Addressing media at the state party office here on on Saturday, Rudra Raju said All India Congress Committee leader and OBC department chairman and former minister Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, former AP minister and CWC member N Raghuveera Reddy will be the chief guests. Referring to the OBC meeting in Guntur, he said the Congress would explain the empowerment, importance of conducting caste census and other related subjects in the meeting to be held at Vivaha Convention Hall, Etukuru road, Guntur at 11 am.

The PCC chief said the Congress will hold OBC meetings on November 9,10 and 11 in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. The OBC meetings will be conducted in a massive way in north coastal Andhra because BC population is more in north Andhra.

He said PCC executive body meeting will be held in Vijayawada on October 30. The first meeting of PCC after its formation will be attended by vice-presidents, general secretaries, district and city presidents.