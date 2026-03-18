Congress office rent hike spark doubts over funds

Kurnool: Serious concerns have surfaced over the financial management of a Congress party office following a prolonged vacancy in the District Congress Committee (DCC) leadership.

According to available information, the party office has 17 attached shops generating a monthly rental income of Rs 1,86,600.

During the 12-month period from February 14, 2025, to January 2, 2026, when the DCC president’s post remained vacant, the total expected revenue is estimated at Rs 22,39,200.

Sources indicate that approximately Rs.7.50 lakh from this amount may have been utilized towards employee salaries and other routine operational expenses.

However, there is no clear public record or official disclosure accounting for the remaining funds, leading to growing unease among party cadres regarding the transparency of financial management during the period of administrative vacuum.

The issue has gained further attention after Boya Kranthi Naidu assumed charge as the new DCC president on January 3, 2026. Soon after taking over, he reportedly implemented a 25 percent hike in rent across all 17 shops attached to the party office.

The move has drawn criticism from local party members, who are questioning both the timing and the rationale behind the decision.

Party cadres who sought clarification on the utilization of accumulated funds and the sudden rent hike have reportedly not received any response.

The lack of explanation has fueled suspicions among sections of party workers, with some alleging possible misuse of party funds and calling for greater accountability and transparency in financial dealings.

Meanwhile, when The Hans India attempted to contact Kranthi Naidu over the phone to seek his version on the allegations, he did not respond to the calls.