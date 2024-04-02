Live
- Director KVR Mahendra unveils insights into ‘Bharatanatyam’
- JSW Energy gets board nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore through share sale
- TDP youth leader Kesineni Venkat flays YSRCP govt.
- Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest elections from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy does not care about farmers' problems as he thinks how to win the parliamentary elections - Former BRS MLA Guvwala Balaraju
- Rajasthan CEO hospitalised after 'breathing difficulty', discharged after tests
- IPL 2024: 'What wrong has Rohit done', fans would be thinking, says Navjot Sidhu on MI captaincy change
- EC transfers three IAS abd six IPS officers in AP
- ‘Bhale Wedding’ from GV Prakash, Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘Dear’ captivates audience
- Educate teenagers about autism
Just In
Congress party announces first list of MLA candidates
Highlights
The Congress party in Andhra Pradesh has officially released its list of MLA candidates for 114 constituencies, with Narasimha Murthy being selected as a candidate for the Eluru constituency.
The Congress party in Andhra Pradesh has officially released its list of MLA candidates for 114 constituencies, with Narasimha Murthy being selected as a candidate for the Eluru constituency.
Narasimha Murthy, who previously contested from Dendulur, made the decision to switch parties due to his dissatisfaction with the behavior of YCP leaders in Dendulur.
He was welcomed into the Congress party, and given the opportunity to run as an MLA candidate in the upcoming elections by Sharmila. This move has been met with anticipation and mixed reactions from the public as they wait to see how Narasimha Murthy fares in his new political endeavor.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS