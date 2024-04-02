Congress party announces first list of MLA candidates

The Congress party in Andhra Pradesh has officially released its list of MLA candidates for 114 constituencies, with Narasimha Murthy being selected as a candidate for the Eluru constituency.

Narasimha Murthy, who previously contested from Dendulur, made the decision to switch parties due to his dissatisfaction with the behavior of YCP leaders in Dendulur.

He was welcomed into the Congress party, and given the opportunity to run as an MLA candidate in the upcoming elections by Sharmila. This move has been met with anticipation and mixed reactions from the public as they wait to see how Narasimha Murthy fares in his new political endeavor.